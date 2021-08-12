Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.39

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.39 and last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 1135735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$517.51 million and a P/E ratio of -84.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.02.

In other Neo Lithium news, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$63,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,842,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,602,196.50. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$420,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,374.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

