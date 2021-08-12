Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 12,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.