Neo Price Tops $48.40 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $651.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $48.40 or 0.00108995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00143738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

