Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $39.44 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

