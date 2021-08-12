Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.30 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $365.78 million and $19.30 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,360.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.10 or 0.06873533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $606.18 or 0.01366494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00372735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00134493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.48 or 0.00582682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00348016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00300163 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,241,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 27,416,251,873 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

