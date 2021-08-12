NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00877299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00110413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00155404 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

