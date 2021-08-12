Nestree (EGG) Price Up 23% Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $1.52 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,377.66 or 0.99967412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00031554 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00071532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014850 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

