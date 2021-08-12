NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $125,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.60. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.