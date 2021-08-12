Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $4,600,153.60 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $510.72. 1,677,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,756. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

