Neutrino Token Price Down 14.9% This Week (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.47 or 0.00053270 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $50.72 million and approximately $207,078.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,167 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

