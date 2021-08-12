Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2,757,517 shares changing hands.

NCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$301.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

