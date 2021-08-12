New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.