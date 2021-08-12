Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.95. Newmont reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Newmont by 60.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,134,000 after purchasing an additional 268,436 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 50.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,534,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,753,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 32.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 35.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 28,476 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,213. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.