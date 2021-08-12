Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Nkcfo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nkcfo LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 4.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 291,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,095. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

