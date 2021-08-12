NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 84.22 ($1.10). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.09), with a volume of 756,178 shares traded.

NRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.97. The company has a market capitalization of £260.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

