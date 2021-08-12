Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $0.68

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $103.27 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00143553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,449.84 or 1.00202422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.77 or 0.00865124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 271,898,163 coins and its circulating supply is 152,248,515 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

