Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading Down 72% Over Last 7 Days

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $6,499.88 and approximately $79.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 72% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

