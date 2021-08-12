Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 72% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $6,499.88 and $79.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.