Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and $6.75 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00144762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00152868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,367.36 or 0.99749027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00868597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.