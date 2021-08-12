NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.70. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 8,194 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

