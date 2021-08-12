NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,532.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.29 or 0.01379423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00349217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00123198 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001590 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002312 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

