NEXT (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $785,499.91

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $785,499.91 and $201.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00377696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.