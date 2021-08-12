NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 6,762,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

