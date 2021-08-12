NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

