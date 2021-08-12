Nexus (NXS) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $41.79 million and $1.60 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,278,791 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars.

