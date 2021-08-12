NFTX Reaches Market Cap of $87.40 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $87.40 million and $1.00 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $185.82 or 0.00414454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

