NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.85.

NICE traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a 12-month low of $209.26 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

