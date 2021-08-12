NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.93. 3,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,471. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $209.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.01.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

