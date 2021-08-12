Nimiq Hits Market Capitalization of $39.85 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,447.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.97 or 0.06944238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.63 or 0.01372198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00377696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00136465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00585910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00349634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00304384 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,801,096,888 coins and its circulating supply is 8,139,596,888 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

