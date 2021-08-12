Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Hits $38.72 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.59 or 0.06907759 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.57 or 0.01366622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00373976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.96 or 0.00573059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00344458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00302907 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,804,140,857 coins and its circulating supply is 8,142,640,857 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.