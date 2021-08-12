Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 646,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,300. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

