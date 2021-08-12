NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27. NIO has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

