NIO’s (NIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NIO. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE:NIO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 579,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NIO has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

