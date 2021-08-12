NIO’s (NIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 579,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,830,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.54. NIO has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.