Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,143 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

