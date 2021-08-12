Nkcfo LLC Buys 98,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 0.9% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nkcfo LLC owned 0.47% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 56,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,103. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.40.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

