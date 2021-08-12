Nkcfo LLC Decreases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

RIO traded down $6.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 175,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

