Nkcfo LLC Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $16.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,741.76. 52,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,535.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

