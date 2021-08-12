Nkcfo LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 1.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 25,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,638. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

