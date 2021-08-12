Nkcfo LLC Purchases 93,100 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. The Mosaic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 469,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in The Mosaic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Mosaic by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,562 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,153. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

