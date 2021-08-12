Nkcfo LLC Takes $5.39 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,000. Pershing Square Tontine comprises about 1.8% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nkcfo LLC owned about 0.12% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 20,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

