Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 19,385 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 78.27%.

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.