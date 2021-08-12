Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Shares Down 0.7%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBTCU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,000,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.