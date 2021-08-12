Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $226,821.22 and approximately $489.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00289819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,562,010 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.