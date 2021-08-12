Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Cap of $8.40 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $3,941.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

