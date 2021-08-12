Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $62,722.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $63.05 or 0.00143084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00862160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00154669 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,593 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

