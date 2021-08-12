Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74), with a volume of 36,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £233.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

