Nord Finance Price Up 29% Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $794,178.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

