Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,638. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

