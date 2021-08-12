Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 15,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRSDY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTC:NRSDY)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

